International Yoga Day

PM Modi to inaugurate Yo1, largest nature cure centre in US, on International Yoga Day

The centre will provide employment to at least 500 people and indirect employment to more than 1500 people.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate Essel Group America's Yo1, the largest nature cure centre in United States, via video conferencing.

The centre, founded by Rajya Sabha MP and Essel Group Chairman Dr Subhash Chandra, has state-of-art facilities and is a Catskills and wellness destination that will offer therapies based on ancient Indian yoga and pranayam.

A dream project of Dr Chandra, the centre is built on the Catskill Mountain in southeastern New York. It will provide employment to at least 500 people and indirect employment to more than 1500 people.

In an effort to acknowledge this unique effort, the New York State Assembly honoured Dr Chandra on Wednesday evening, a day before 4th International Yoga Day.

In 2014, in his first ever speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, PM Modi had presented an idea of establishing India's 5000-year yoga tradition. Four years later, that dream has now been fulfilled with the unique Yo1 centre being inaugrated on the International Yoga Day on June 21.

Terming it as a gift from ‘Bharat to the US’, Subhash Ji, said that YO1 that is ‘Youvan’ means youthfulness in Sanskrit will connect people to mother nature on the lines of Ayurveda.

YO1 or "Yovan" in Sanskrit word meaning youthful. It represents the human quest of attaining eternal youth, through a complete rejuvenation of mind, body and spirit.

The centre will focus on providing customized therapies based on ancient Indian disciplines of Ayurveda and Yoga along with Naturopathy to address health concerns, improve mobility, increase longevity, alleviate pain and promote weight loss in a holistic manner.

The Yo1 was built at an estimated cost of Rs 25 crore. The 200-acre centre is spread across a lush green campus of 1400-acres.

YO1 Luxury Nature Cure has 131 guest rooms and suites. The Ayurvedic and Naturopathic therapies coupled with Yoga, Acupuncture, and Physiotherapy are designed to cleanse, detoxify and refresh you as part of the process.

International Yoga DayEssel group chairmanSubhash ChandraY01Y01 Wellness CentreNature cure centre

