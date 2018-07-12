PM Modi to interact with Self Help Groups via video conferencing on Friday

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with the members of Self Help Groups via video conference at 9:30 am on Friday morning. 

Through the interaction, the Prime Minister is expected to take a stock of the various activities being undertaken by the groups and how it has impacted their lives, by interacting directly from the members. 

Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) are the groups which will take part in the interaction

The interaction will be available on Doordarshan and NIC webcast.

Some of the selected beneficiaries are working on anti-alcohol movement, maize value chain and marketing from Bihar, brick making unit from Chhattisgarh, business correspondent Sakhi and tamarind value chain and marketing and one beneficiary from Jharkhand, reported the a release from the Centre.

“DAY-NRLM has emerged as the largest institutional platform for women’s empowerment. The Mission has now initiated implementation in 4884 blocks spread across 600 districts in 29 States and 5 Union Territories. More than 5 crore women have been mobilized into 45 lakh Self Help Groups (SHGs) by May 2018. In addition, 2.48 lakh Village Organizations and 20,000 Cluster Level Federations have also been promoted,” it further added.

