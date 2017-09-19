PM Modi to meet Arun Jaitley, finance ministry officials today to review GDP fall, Economy slowdown

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and other top officials on Tuesday to discuss the state of the economy and possible remedial measures to bolster growth.

The official sources informed news agency PTI that the Prime Minister will threadbare analyse the economic situation with Jaitley and secretaries of the finance ministry and explore options to stimulate the economy.

The meeting comes days after government data showed gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slumping to a three-year low of 5.7%, from 7.9% in April- June of 2016 and 6.1% of January-March.

The teething troubles with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), after-effects of demonetisation and the fiscal space available is likely to figure during the meet.

With demonetisation said to have dealt a blow to black money, steps being taken to prevent its generation may also be discussed at the meeting.

Earlier, last week, Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian had last briefed the Prime Minister on macroeconomic situation.

(With inputs from PTI)