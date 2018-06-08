हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PM Modi will be killed, India will disintegrate: Hafiz Saeed's top aide instigates on public platform

Maulana Bashir Ahmad Khaki, a senior JuD functionary, also instigated the listeners to wage Jihad (holy war) during the holy month of Ramzan.

Rawalakot: Members of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), led by 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, openly spoke about assassinating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “disintegrating” India at a public platform.

"Flag of Islam will be hoisted in India and America. (PM) Modi will be killed. India and Israel will get disintegrated as more and more martyrs will be produced," said Maulana Bashir Ahmad Khaki, a senior JuD functionary, reported news agency ANI.

Maulana Bashir was speaking at the Friday sermon, during the holy month of Ramzan 2018, in Rawalakot city of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK's) Poonch district.

He further instigated the listeners to wage Jihad (holy war) during the holy month of Ramzan.

"Ramadan is the pious month of 'Jihad-o-Qital' (Jihad and killing). Those who attain martyrdom while waging Jihad, doors of heaven remain open

"JuD cadres are still waging Jihad in Kashmir and fighting with Indian forces in Kashmir. They are waging Jihad for freedom of Kashmir and destruction of India. Urged participants to raise flag of 'Jihad' against infidels," he said while requested the people in PoK to allow their sons to join for Jihad.

"I Appeal participants to donate generously (wheat, ration and cash) during the month of 'Ramadan' to JuD and for 'Mujahideen' waging Jihad. I also urge women to donate their sons and cash for 'Mujahideen' who were waging 'Jihad' in Kashmir," he added.

The global community has been cracking down on JuD, the front organisation for the banned Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), since the beginning of the year. JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, who was under house arrest from January to November, carries a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for his role in terror activities. 

President Donald Trump-led US administration froze the $2 billion military aid for Pakistan and asked it to act on home-grown terror elements.

Another plot to assassinate PM Modi by ISIS operatives was foiled by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in May this year. The assassins wanted to kill him with a sniper rifle.

With ANI inputs

