PM Modi wishes for brotherhood on Bakr-Id, hopes for harmony and togetherness

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and wished for harmony and brotherhood in the society, on the occasion of holy Id-ul-Zuha.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and togetherness be furthered in our society."

Id-ul-Zuha, also known as sacrifice feast or Bakr-Id, is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God's command. Before he sacrificed his son In commemoration of this, an animal is sacrificed and divided into three parts: one third of the share is given to the poor and needy; another third is given to relatives, friends and neighbors; and the remaining third is retained by the family.

Like Eid al-Fitr, Id-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha begins with a prayer of two rakats, followed by a sermon.

Traditionally, the festival of Eid al-Adha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of the one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar.

(With inputs from ANI)