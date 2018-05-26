PM Narendra Modi blasts opposition unity, says corrupt people are uniting to save themselves

CUTTACK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday blasted the new-found bonhomie between the opposition parties, saying the corrupt leaders were coming together "not to save the country but to save themselves".

In an apparent attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia, PM Modi said that his government is being run by 'Janmat' and not from Janpath.

"Due to the commitment of this government against the black money and corruption, people those who are out on bail in the Rs 5,000 corruption case and many others also involved in corruption cases have come together on the same platform," PM Modi said while addressing a rally on the occasion of four years of completion of his government.

Jab desh mein confusion nahi commitment waali sarkar chalti hai tab hi surgical strike jaise faisle liye jaate hain. Jab confusion nahi commitment wali sarkar chalti hai tab hi 'One Rank One Pension' jaisa dashkon se atka hua faisla laagu hota hai: PM Modi in Cuttack #Odisha pic.twitter.com/MADaTe12u7 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

He was apparently referring to the Gandhis taking bail in the National Herald case and opposition leaders coming together in Bengaluru during the Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony.

"As we promised four years ago about zero tolerance towards corruption, four former Chief Ministers are behind the bars," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that this is a committed government instead of the confused government.

"The way in which our government is committed against corruption, this has made the enemies good friends," he said. "The people of the country are watching them," he added.

"These leaders have not come together for the country but they have come together to save themselves and their families," PM Modi said amid thunderous applause from the gathering.

The PM further alleged that the opposition leaders want to destabilise the current government. "But people know everything," he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the President (Ram Nath Kovind), Vice President (M Venkaiah Naidu) and the Pradhan Sewak (Prime Servant) of the country come from a very humble and poor background.

"We have seen the days of poverty. And we were not born with silver spoon. In fact we did not see the spoon in our initial days," PM Modi said, in an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

Many who are in the NDA govt have lived in poverty and that is why betterment of the poor is their biggest priority. It is a government whose President, Vice President & Pradhan Sevak, all have lived in poverty: PM Modi in Cuttack #Odisha pic.twitter.com/LqPl3NLsGp — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

The Prime Minister also said that in last four years, the investigating agencies have carried out searches at over 3,000 locations and unearthed over Rs 53,000 crore of the undisclosed money.

PM Modi claimed that the government even seized properties over Rs 35,000 crore after the Benami Properties Bill was passed by the government.

#WATCH: While addressing a rally in Cuttack on completion of 4 years in power, PM says, 'Chaos was caused for some when we made strict laws against black money, it made many come together & stand on the same stage, those accused in big scams are coming together now.' #Odisha pic.twitter.com/7mTY7Ok1O7 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2018

"It was the commitment of the government that passed the Benami Properties Bill, instead of the confused government which delayed it for over 30 years," he added.

The hard-hitting reply from the Prime Minister came on a day when the Congress and its affiliated political outfits are organising a 'Vishwasghat Diwas' to mark the completion of fours years of the Modi government at the Centre.