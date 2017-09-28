close
PM Narendra Modi bows down to Bhagat Singh on 110th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 110th birth anniversary.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 10:34
PM Narendra Modi bows down to Bhagat Singh on 110th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Bhagat Singh on his 110th birth anniversary.

"I bow to the brave Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his jayanti. His greatness and exemplary courage inspires generations of Indians," Modi tweeted.

The revolutionary freedom fighter was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907. 

He was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.

TAGS

Bhagat singhBhagat Singh 110th anniversaryNarendra Modi

