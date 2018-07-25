हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
President Ram Nath Kovind

PM Narendra Modi congratulates President Ram Nath Kovind on completing first year in office

President Kovind had taken over from Pranab Mukherjee on July 25, 2017.

Both PM Modi and President Kovind are travelling and the PM sent his greetings in Twitter. (File picture)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate President Ram Nath Kovind on completing one year in the country's highest office. Rashtrapati Bhavan also tweeted a video feature on Kovind's first year in office.

Kovind was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar on July 25, 2017. He became only the second person from a Scheduled Caste community to occupy the highest constitutional office of the country, after KR Narayanan.

"Congratulations to Rashtrapati Ramnath Kovind Ji on completing 1 year in office. He's endeared himself to every Indian with his wisdom and humility. He is extremely well versed in key policy issues. Rashtrapati Ji is also passionate about empowering the youth, farmers & poor," read the congratulatory tweet from PM Modi.

 

 

Incidentally, neither PM Modi not President Kovind are in New Delhi. Modi is presently in Africa, where he would up a visit to Uganda on Wednesday. He is now scheduled to travel to South Africa's Johannesburg to take part in this year's BRICS Summit.

 

 

President Kovind began a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He spent Wednesday in Jagdalpur, in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar District. The President met farmers and members of women's self-help groups (SHGs) at the Integrated Farming System facility in Heeranar, Jagdalpur.

 

 

He will also interacted with students of the Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram school, and visited the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Education City, Jawanga, interact with differently-abled children of the Saksham School and the Ashta Vidya Mandir. He also inaugurated a BPO.

 

 

President Kovind is set to inaugurate a medical college and hospital on Thursday, and is scheduled to address a public gathering at the Baliram Kashyap Memorial College Campus in Jagdalpur.

A lawyer by profession, Kovind had been the Governor of Bihar when he had been named the NDA's candidate for the 2017 Presidential election. He had defeated former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the opposition candidate, in the election. Kovind had earlier served two consecutive terms in the Rajya Sabha, and had been one of the national spokespersons of the BJP.

 

