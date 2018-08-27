हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi congratulates shuttler Saina Nehwal for Asian Games feat

Nehwal bagged bronze medal after slumping to a 17-21, 14-21 straight-games defeat at the hands of Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals.

Pic courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated former world number one Saina Nehwal for clinching the first ever medal for India in Women`s Singles Badminton category at the Asian Games.

"Trust @NSaina to make us proud and script history! Her Bronze in the #AsianGames2018 is the first ever medal for India in the women`s singles Badminton category. India congratulates our star badminton player for yet another success," Modi tweeted on his official Twitter handle.

Earlier today, Nehwal bagged bronze medal after slumping to a 17-21, 14-21 straight-games defeat at the hands of Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles semifinals at the ongoing 18th edition of the tournament.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore also wished Nehwal on her victory. "FOR THE FIRST TIME IN #ASIANGAMES, we have won a medal in women's singles Badminton!@NSaina clinches a bronze, and ends our dry spell! Proud of you and your achievement!

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) also took to Twitter and praised the shuttler for her valiant display in the semi-final match.

"A gallant display from #SainaNehwalPlayed with a true spirit of a champion though she suffered an unfortunate loss to Tai Tzu, Finishes her campaign with a, commemorating her best outing so far in an Asiad. #AsianGames2018 #IndiaontheRise," they wrote.

Meanwhile, ace shuttler PV Sindhu became the first Indian to book her spot in the final of the Badminton Women`s Singles event at the Asian Games as she edged past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her semi-final clash at the prestigious tournament.

India's total medal tally at the prestigious tournament stands at 41 with 8 gold, 13 silver, and 20 bronze.

