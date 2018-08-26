हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi follows 55 women on Twitter to mark Raksha Bandhan

The prime minister follows 2,000 people on his personal Twitter handle @narendramodi and is followed by 43.7 million people. 

PM Narendra Modi follows 55 women on Twitter to mark Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday followed on Twitter 55 women, including sports and media personalities, to mark Raksha Bandhan.

These women include professional badminton doubles player Ashwini Ponnappa, tennis players Sania Mirza and Karman Kaur Thandi, athlete P T Usha, former Miss India and child rights activist Swaroop, and journalists Romana Isar Khan, Sweta Singh, Padmaja Joshi, Sheela Bhatt and Shalini Singh.

Others followed by the prime minister on the micro-blogging platform include actor Koena Mitra, weightlifter Karnam Malleswari, photojournalist Renuka Puri and some BJP members and state government ministers.

Some of those followed by Modi thanked him and wished him on Raksha Bandhan. Sources in the government said the prime minister followed them on Twitter to mark the festival.

The prime minister follows 2,000 people on his personal Twitter handle @narendramodi and is followed by 43.7 million people. His official Twitter handle @PMOIndia follows 438 people, including world leaders. The official account is followed by 26.9 million people. 

Tags:
Narendra ModiRaksha BandhanTwitter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close