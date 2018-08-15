हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Independence Day

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 72nd Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on 72nd Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people on the occasion of India's 72nd Independence Day.

"Independence Day greetings to the people of India. Jai Hind!" Modi said in a tweet.

PM Modi earlier reached Raj Ghat and paid floral tribute to the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi. 

PM Modi later reached Red Fort and unfurl the national flag at the Red Fort to mark the Independence Day. 

This was his fifth speech at the 17th-century monument since he became the Prime Minister. 

During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi spoke on a wide range of issues and announced major sops.

