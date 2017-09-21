PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

“My greetings to everyone as the auspicious Navratri commences,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। Navratri greetings to everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017

In another tweet, the PM devoted a 'stuti' offered to Maa Shailputri.

On the first day of Navratri, we pray to Maa Shailputri. Here is a Stuti devoted to her. https://t.co/SJQetP89pt pic.twitter.com/pEGGA7QuVy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2017

The nine-day long festival of Navratri is dedicated to goddess Durga - the epitome of justice and destroyer of evil. Each day in Navratri, the different nine forms of 'Maa' Durga are worshipped.

This year, the Sharadiya Navratri commences from from September 21 and ends on September 29, according to astrologers.

It is that time of the year when devotees joyfully make preparations for the arrival of 'Maa' Durga.

Navratri is celebrated across Gujarat with 'garba' and 'dandiya' which is hugely popular among the youths.

Throughout the 'Navratras', the devotees visit historical temples and pay obeisance to various forms of Goddess Durga, while special 'puja' and 'havan' are also conducted across the country.

The Navratri puja and celebrations begin with 'Ghatasthapana', also known as 'Kalash Sthapana'.

Ghatasthapana is a ritual that symbolises feminine power.

It is assembled using a number of puja items that are symbolic and holy.