close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Navratri

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 09:54
PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Navratri

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri. 

“My greetings to everyone as the auspicious Navratri commences,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM devoted a 'stuti' offered to Maa Shailputri. 

The nine-day long festival of Navratri is dedicated to goddess Durga - the epitome of justice and destroyer of evil. Each day in Navratri, the different nine forms of 'Maa' Durga are worshipped. 

This year, the Sharadiya Navratri commences from from September 21 and ends on September 29, according to astrologers. 

It is that time of the year when devotees joyfully make preparations for the arrival of 'Maa' Durga. 

Navratri is celebrated across Gujarat with 'garba' and 'dandiya' which is hugely popular among the youths.

Throughout the 'Navratras', the devotees visit historical temples and pay obeisance to various forms of Goddess Durga, while special 'puja' and 'havan' are also conducted across the country.

The Navratri puja and celebrations begin with 'Ghatasthapana', also known as 'Kalash Sthapana'. 

Ghatasthapana is a ritual that symbolises feminine power.

It is assembled using a number of puja items that are symbolic and holy. 

TAGS

NavratriNarendra ModiNavratri festivitiesPM Modi Navratri greetingsSharadiya Navratri

From Zee News

&#039;Pakistan risks regional isolation, US aid cut&#039;
WorldAsia

'Pakistan risks regional isolation, US aid cut'

Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on sidelines of SCO meeting
India

Sushma Swaraj meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on sid...

World

South Korea approves $8 million aid to North Korea, timing...

Flipkart &#039;Big Billion Days&#039; sale: Check out top 10 smartphone deals
Internet & Social MediaMobiles

Flipkart 'Big Billion Days' sale: Check out top 1...

Ragging incident at Kurnool Medical College: Juniors forced to go for blood transfusion, wash clothes, clean bathrooms
Andhra Pradesh

Ragging incident at Kurnool Medical College: Juniors forced...

Mumbai rain records second heaviest in September
Maharashtra

Mumbai rain records second heaviest in September

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says BJP&#039;s divisive politics ruining India&#039;s reputation
India

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says BJP's divisive poli...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be available in India today: All you need to know
Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be available in India today: All y...

SpiceJet flight mishap: Accident can happen anytime at Mumbai airport, claims AAI official
Maharashtra

SpiceJet flight mishap: Accident can happen anytime at Mumb...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

The US-N Korea stand-off revives nuclear holocaust fears

DNA Edit: GDP growth pangs

The fault lines in our society

DNA Edit: Myths and epics must not outweigh scientific temper

Will Iqbal Kaskar lead to Dawood Ibrahim? Unlocking D-Company mystery