PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam

This year, Onam began on August 25 and will last until September 6.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:28
PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Onam.

''Onam greetings to everyone. May this auspicious festival enrich our society with happiness, harmony and wellbeing,'' the Prime Minister tweeted.

According to the Malayalam calendar, Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam which is equivalent to the Hindu solar calendar followed by people in other parts of India. 

The festival is spread over 10 days and culminates with Thiruvonam, the most important day.

This year, Onam began on August 25 and will last until September 6. 

OmanPM ModiMalayalam calendarHindu solar calendarFestival

