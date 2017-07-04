close
PM Narendra Modi, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu visit Danziger Flower Farm in Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Danziger "Dan" flower farm along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to gain first-hand information about the latest innovations and advancements in floriculture.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 19:48
Pic Courtesy: ANI

The Danziger flower farm is one of Israel's leading floriculture companies with approximately 80,000 square meters of state-of-the-art greenhouses specialising in the reproduction of plants.

The farm, founded in 1953, is located in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva, about 56 km from Jerusalem, in central Israel.

Soon after landing, Prime Minister Modi visited the Danziger flower farm in Moshav Mishmar Hashiva along with Netanyahu and Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel to learn about latest innovations and advancements in floriculture.

The visit to the farm highlights that one of Israel's key interests in closer cooperation with India is its expertise in agricultural technology, officials said.

Danziger flower farm developed into a company of 200 employee from a small family business, growing and selling cut flowers.

Today, the farm produces young plants and cuttings for the local market and for more than 60 countries all over the world.

Earlier, Modi was greeted by Netanyahu along with the top tier of Israel's leadership -- known as segel aleph -- an honour afforded to only a few select leaders like US presidents and popes.

Modi's three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation.

During the visit, the two leaders will discuss common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost the economic ties.

The prime minister will be in Israel till July 6 before travelling to Hamburg in Germany to attend the G-20 Summit.

