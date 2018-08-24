हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi lacks strategy on Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi in London

Rahul was speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London when he said the Modi lacks a coherent strategy with Pakistan. 

PM Narendra Modi lacks strategy on Pakistan: Rahul Gandhi in London
PTI photo

New Delhi: A day after he attacked the BJP and RSS by accusing them of spreading hatred in India, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not follow a deeply thought out strategy in dealing with Pakistan.

Rahul was speaking at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London when he said the Modi lacks a coherent strategy with Pakistan. "There is no deeply thought out strategy by Narendra Modi when it comes to Pakistan. It's very difficult to converse with Pakistan because there is no one institution that holds supremacy. So, we wait until they come to form a cohesive structure," he said. 

He also slammed the government at Centre and said it could have handled and stopped the Doklam issue.  "Doklam is not an isolated issue. It was a part of a sequence of events, it was a process. Prime Minister is episodic. He views Doklam as an event. If he was carefully watching the process, he could've stopped it," Gandhi said.

In a swipe at External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and said that she is 'jobless' under the Modi government and her job has only been limited to issuing visas and that she has no say in deciding the foreign policy of the country. "By breaking the monopoly of MEA and by making it more accessible to other elements of society a modern MEA can be formed. The Foreign Minister of India spends a massive amount of time in just making visas," he said.

Training his guns at RSS, Rahul said that it is trying to change the nature of India. RSS is trying to change the nature of India. Other parties haven't tried to capture India's institutions. RSS's idea is similar to the idea of Muslim Brotherhood in the Arab world," he said.

Continuing his attack on demonetisation, Gandhi said that the idea came from RSS. "The idea of demonetisation came directly from RSS, bypassed the Finance Minister & RBI, and was planted in Prime Minister's head," he said.

Tags:
Narendra ModiCongressRSSBJPIndia China DoklamRahul GandhiRahul Gandhi in London

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close