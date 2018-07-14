PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway worth Rs 23,300 cr in UP's Azamgarh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who began his two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, his second to this part of the state in a just over a fortnight, laid the foundation stone for the Purvanchal Expressway. The total cost of the project is Rs 23,300 crore.
- PM Modi concludes his speech by thanking people for coming out in the large number in the hot-humid weather to attend his speech.
- PM accuses the Opposition of stalling Parliament, blocking passage of bills.
- With the construction of this Expressway, the farmers of Purvanchal will be able to transport crops, cereals, fruits, vegetables, milk in much lesser time to Delhi vegetable market: PM Modi
- I have read in newspaper that Congress President has said that Congress is a party of Muslims, I am not surprised by this. All I want to ask is, is their party only for Muslim men or for women too? PM Modi
- Those who didn't even like looking at each other earlier, are now chanting Modi Modi. These people, out on bail and the dynasty parties now want to create obstacles on your path to development: PM Modi
- Parties involved in dynasty politics want Triple Talaq to continue so that Muslims sisters and daughters continue to suffer. Out government fought against it for their betterment: PM
- The government provided gas cylinders to over 80 lakh women to save them from the suffocating smoke: PM
- PM Modi attacks Congress for the condition of poor, questions its stand on Triple Talaq
- Those who hated each other, didn’t want to see each other are now together day and night: PM Modi
- Tourism will also increase. All the places that have mythological value and connection with Lord Ram, old sages will see a rise in popularity. New avenues of employment will be given to the youth: PM Modi
- We are working on not only the highway but also waterway and airway. Ships sailing from Varanasi to Haldia will take this entire region ahead on the path of industrial development. 12 airports are being developed under UDAN scheme: PM Modi
- Purvanchal Expressway will change the face of all villages and towns it passes through: PM
- Purvanchal Expressway will help farmers take their produce to bigger markets in Delhi in lesser time: PM Modi
- Purvanchal Expressway will take Uttar Pradesh, especially Eastern UP, to greater heights. More than Rs 23,000 Crore will be spent on it. All the cities, towns & places falling in the route will experience a change: PM Modi.
- Yogi government is dedicated towards the betterment of farmers, youth and victim women: PM Modi
- The BJP has taken the route for development in the Uttar Pradesh and tried to get rid of corruption in the state, thanks to Yogi Adityanath: PM Modi
- BJP govt is working to create an environment of development in UP. What Yogi ji did towards putting a check on crime & corruption, bringing investments to the state & making business easier for small traders, is commendable: PM Modi
- We are just serving you people. Yogi Adityanath is an able administrator. He has been able to control crime rate in UP. He has contributed immensely to the state's development: PM Modi
- PM Modi begins his address to the public, says, "We want a speedy pace of development in Uttar Pradesh."
- PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway.
- PM Modi was welcomed by UP Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport.
- The Prime Minister will lay the Foundation Stone of the 340 km long Poorvanchal Expressway. This road will connect several important and historical towns of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur - with the state capital - Lucknow.