PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to flag off ‘Run for Unity’ campaign shortly

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flagoff ‘Run for Unity’ campaign on Tuesday.

Around 15,000 people, many of whom government officials, are expected to take part in the event ‘Run for Unity’ organised to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had appealed to the public to participate in the Run for Unity events being organised across the country and be a part of “this festival of harmony”.

“We can learn a lot from the extraordinary journey of this great son of India,” the Prime Minister had said.

Earlier in the day PM Modi paid floral tributes to India's first union home minister.

“We salute Sardar Patel on his Jayanti. His momentous service and monumental contribution to India can never be forgotten,” the PM tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Home Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minsiter also paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.