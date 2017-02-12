PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati ji on 193rd birth anniversary
New Delhi: Paying his tributes to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his 193rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the former`s noble efforts towards social reform and education continue to have a lasting impact.
"Tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati on his Jayanti. His noble efforts towards social reform & education continue to have a lasting impact," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
Tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati on his Jayanti. His noble efforts towards social reform & education continue to have a lasting impact.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2017
Swami Dayanand Saraswati was a renowned scholar of the Vedic lore and Sanskrit language.
He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "Indian for India" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh