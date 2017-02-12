close
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati ji on 193rd birth anniversary

ANI | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:54
PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati ji on 193rd birth anniversary

New Delhi: Paying his tributes to Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his 193rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the former`s noble efforts towards social reform and education continue to have a lasting impact.

"Tributes to Swami Dayananda Saraswati on his Jayanti. His noble efforts towards social reform & education continue to have a lasting impact," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Swami Dayanand Saraswati was a renowned scholar of the Vedic lore and Sanskrit language.

He was the first to give the call for Swaraj as "Indian for India" in 1876, a call later taken up by Lokmanya Tilak. 

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 09:49

