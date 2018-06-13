हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi posts video of his morning exercises, inspires others to take up fitness challenge

PM Narendra Modi was thrown a fitness challenge by Virat Kohli. He had accepted it and promised to post a video of his exercise regimen.

PM Narendra Modi posts video of his morning exercises, inspires others to take up fitness challenge
Photo grab taken from video posted on Twitter by @narendramodi
Play

New Delhi: Less than a month after accepting Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's fitness challenge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a video which shows him doing a number of exercises in the morning to 'refresh and rejuvenate' himself.

PM Modi, known to practice yoga regularly, is seen performing a number of asanas which appeared to vary in degrees of difficulty. Additionally, he also is seen practising breathing exercises which are known to improve the body's immunity - among several other benefits.

Most interestingly though, 67-year-old PM Modi can be seen walking on a track which he said was inspired by the five elements of nature. "Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating," he wrote in a message accompanying the video.

 

 

 

The video posted by PM Modi was him fulfilling his promise of showcasing his exercise regime. He had accepted the challenge thrown at him by Kohli who had also challenged his wife Anushka Sharma and fellow Team India cricketer MS Dhoni.

The government has been urging people at large to adopt a healthy lifestyle and do some form of exercise on a daily basis. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore had initially challenged Kohli as part of  #HumFitTohIndiaFit campaign. Since, many celebrities and public figures have posted photos and videos of them doing exercises - urging fellow citizens to become active as well.
 

Tags:
PM Narendra ModiPM ModiVirat KohliRajyavardhan Singh RathoreMS DhoniAnushka SharmaFitness challenge

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close