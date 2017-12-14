PM Narendra Modi reaches Mumbai; to commission Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari today

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mumbai late on Wednesday to attend the commissioning ceremony of Scorpene-class submarine INS Kalvari today.

According to PTI, the Prime Minister landed at Mumbai at around 11 pm and then proceeded to the Raj Bhavan where he stayed overnight.

He was received at the airport by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao.

Kalvari is the first of the six Scorpene-class submarines handed over by shipbuilder Mazagon Dock Limited.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built by Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL) in Mumbai as part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy.

Representing a significant success for the "Make in India" initiative, INS Kalvari is a diesel-electric attack submarine and the first of six such submarines that will be inducted into the Indian Navy.

Along with Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, important dignitaries of Maharashtra Government, and senior Naval Officers will be present for the event.

The PM will unveil its plaque at the commissioning ceremony. He will undertake a visit of the submarine and will also address the gathering.

This will be preceded by reading out the commissioning warrant, hoisting of colours and breaking of commissioning pennant with the national anthem.

Kalvari has gone through 120 days of extensive sea trials.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded tiger shark, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. It was decommissioned on May 31, 1996, after nearly three decades of service.

