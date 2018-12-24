PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin to honour Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a commemorative Rs 100 coin to honour former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who had passed away in August of this year.

The coin was released a day before the birth anniversary of Vajpayee - a day to be celebrated by BJP as 'Good Governance Day.' Monday's event was also attended by LK Advani, BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Ministers Mahesh Sharma and Arun Jaitley.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi following a prolonged illness. He was 93.

The veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998-2004, was the first ever person from the BJP to have become the nation's Prime Minister. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice -- briefly in 1996, and then for two terms between 1998 and 2004.

(With ANI inputs)