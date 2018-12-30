PM Narendra Modi renames three islands of Andaman and Nicobar, visits Cellular Jail

PORT BLAIR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the historic Cellular Jail and paid homage to those who were exiled and hanged as political prisoners in colonial India.

On reaching the jail premises, PM Modi laid a wreath at the Martyr's Column before proceeding towards a cell, where Hindutva idealogue Veer Savarkar spent his days in captivity.

Cellular Jail...this is where colonial rulers sent several nationalists and freedom fighters who fiercely resisted imperialism. Today, I had the privilege of visiting the Cellular Jail and paying homage to those greats who toiled for us and our freedom. pic.twitter.com/ofPCLmxjs3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018

Paying homage to thousands of Indian freedom fighters, PM Modi said that the Cellular jail was no less than a place of worship for him as he hoisted the Tricolor on a 150-ft-high mast.

Among those imprisoned at Cellular Jail was the great Veer Savarkar. I visited the cell where the indomitable Veer Savarkar was lodged. Rigorous imprisonment did not dampen Veer Savarkar’s spirits and he continued to speak and write about a free India from jail too. pic.twitter.com/dbsyzuVUjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018

Addressing a public event to mark the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of Tricolour on Indian soil by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, PM Modi also announced the renaming of three islands.

Ross Island would now be called Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, Neil Island would be known as Shaheed Dweep and Havelock Island would be renamed as Swaraj Dweep, the PM said.

He also released a commemorative postal stamp, coin, and First Day Cover.

He also unveiled a series of development projects related to the energy, connectivity and health sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Andaman and Nicobar Islands are not just a symbol of India`s natural beauty but are also like a place of pilgrimage for Indians.

He said the Andaman and Nicobar Islands remind us of the collective resolve of our freedom fighters.

Recalling Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the Prime Minister said that on Netaji`s call, many youths from the Andamans had dedicated themselves to the freedom of India.

He said the flag on the 150-ft mast was an attempt to preserve the memory of this day in 1943 when Netaji unfurled the Tricolour.

In 1943 Netaji Bose unfurled the Tricolour in Andaman and Nicobar islands. Today in Port Blair, I had the honour of unfurling the Tricolour to mark the 75th anniversary of Subhas Babu's brave feat. We also reiterate our commitment to creating an India Subhas Babu dreamt of. pic.twitter.com/4DQk6prFmp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2018

He said the Union government was making efforts to highlight every glorious chapter of the country`s history.

He mentioned the Panchteerth related to Babasaheb Ambedkar, the National Police Memorial, and the Statue of Unity.

He said National Awards have also been announced in the names of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.

PM Modi, while addressing a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, asked people to take out their mobile phones and switch on the flashlights as a gesture to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public meeting at Marina Park in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands asks people to take out their mobile phones and switch on the flashlights as a gesture to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. pic.twitter.com/aoQFwfZrK0 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2018

The Prime Minister said that the New India that is being built with the inspiration of these great leaders has development at its core.

Efforts are being made to make the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, as self-sufficient as possible, Modi said.

He spoke of the expansion of Port Blair dockyard, which will enable maintenance of big ships.

He called for a report on the condition of rural roads in the islands within two weeks and said that once the report has been examined, the Union Government will give whatever assistance is possible.

The Prime Minister said that a new Integrated Terminal Building is coming up at Veer Savarkar International Airport. He said the undersea optical fibre cable from Chennai, once completed, would provide good internet connectivity.

