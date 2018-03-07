As statue vandalism spreads, PM Modi dials Rajnath, asks states to act

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday 'strongly' condemned the incidents of vandalism reported from various parts of the country. "Incidents of toppling of statues have been reported from certain parts of the country. MHA has taken serious notes of such incidents of vandalism. PM also spoke to Home Minister in this regard and has expressed his strong disapproval of such incidents," the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Wednesday.

The MHA has also asked the states to take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents. "Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of law," the MHA said.

There have been multiple incidents of statues being vandalised in various parts of the country. Early on Wednesday morning, another statue of Vladimir Lenin was razed to the ground by a mob in Tripura. The statue was demolished at Sabroom Motor Stand in Agartala by unidentified individuals. Earlier, a statue of the Communist icon was demolished by a bulldozer at Belonia College Square in a Tripura town on Tuesday.

Taking cognisance of incidents of the violence in Tripura, Home Minister Rajnath Singh had spoken to the state Governor Tathagata Roy and DGP AK Shukla, asking them to ensure peace till the installation of a new government.

A statue of Dravidian ideologue 'Periyar' EV Ramasamy was also vandalised in Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu. Two men - Muthuraman, who is believed to the be a BJP worker, and Francis who is a CPI activist - have been arrested in connection with the case.