हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mann Ki Baat

PM Narendra Modi to address 51st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday

Through his `Mann Ki Baat`, PM Modi has reached out to millions across the country, shared the views and opinions of the citizens and lauded their contribution in nation-building.

PM Narendra Modi to address 51st edition of &#039;Mann Ki Baat&#039; radio programme on Sunday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 51st edition of his popular radio broadcast programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on December 30, Sunday at 11 am. The monthly radio programme will be aired on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and relayed on other channels.

One can also listen to PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' on their mobile phones by giving a missed call in 1922.

The official YouTube channels of Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, AIR and DD News will also stream the Prime Minister's Mann ki Baat address at 11 am. The programme will be broadcasted in by Akashvani regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Touching upon various social, national and international issues, PM Modi had launched his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast programme since 2014, which eventually became extremely popular.

Through his `Mann Ki Baat`, PM Modi has reached out to millions across the country, shared the views and opinions of the citizens and lauded their contribution in nation-building.

On November 25, while addressing the 50th episode of the radio broadcast programme, PM Modi recalled his journey on Mann Ki Baat and claimed that the talk show had remained apolitical in all its 50 episodes in the last four years. 

He had also claimed that Mann Ki Baat was not 'Sarkari Baat' but 'Bharat Ki Baat' which talked about the aspirations of the country.

Tags:
Mann Ki BaatNarendra Modi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close