PM Narendra Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday attend Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort ground in the national capital.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister greeted the nation on the occasion of Dussehra. "Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashmi," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

This will be the second time, after 2014, PM Modi will celebrate Dussehra in New Delhi.

In 2015, Modi was in Andhra Pradesh where he laid the foundation stone of Amravati, the new capital of the state and in 2016, he celebrated Dussehra in Lucknow.

As per reports, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are also expected to attend Dussehra celebrations at the Red Fort along with PM Modi.

President Kovind also took to Twitter to offer his greetings on the festival. In a tweet, he said, "Greetings to fellow citizens on Vijaya Dashami, a celebration of the victory of good over evil. Shubho Bijoya!"

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also take part in Dussehra celebrations with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border police at Joshimath in Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been beefed up at the areas surrounding the Red Fort. The security personnel have sealed the area completely for security reasons.

Keeping in view the security of PM Modi, at least 8000 personnel have been deployed at the Red Fort and adjoining areas in which Special Cell team, SPG and Paramilitary Forces will be deployed at Red Fort.