PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Kishanganga Hydropower Station in Srinagar on Saturday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday where he will inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga Hydropower Station in Srinagar.

PM Modi is expected to dedicate the power project to the nation at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), reported news agency ANI. NHPC in a statement in April had said that the third unit (110MW) of the project was successfully synchronised with the grid and that it has achieved its rated full load successfully. Expected to generate 1,713 million units per annum by diverting water from Kishanganaga river to an underground powerhouse, the project is expected to benefit several north Indian states.

Pakistan has raised several objections in the past but India has maintained the project would not have any impact on rivers flowing into the neighbouring country.

PM Modi though is likely to elaborate on the benefits to several states in India when he inaugurates the project on a day when he is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of Srinagar Ring Road and attend the closing ceremony of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh.