PM Narendra Modi to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping today; border issues to top the talks, no agreements to be signed

WUHAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wuhan late on Thursday night for a two-day informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is scheduled to hold one-to-one talks with Xi.

Ahead of his visit, the PM tweeted that the priority of the meeting will be national development. "President Xi and I will exchange views on a range of issues of bilateral and global importance. We will discuss our respective visions and priorities for national development, particularly in the context of current and future international situation. We will also review the developments in India-China relations from a strategic and long-term perspective," he tweeted.

During their summit, the two leaders are expected to work out a consensus between the two countries to resolve a host of issues, including the boundary question. However, no agreement is likely to be signed during the informal talks.

The meeting comes amid efforts made by both India and China to move past the tensions, which rose out of the 73-day Doklam standoff in 2017. The informal talks are likely to be over arching with no specific issues to be discussed. The idea is to open strategic communication channel at the highest level.

Prime Minister Modi will commence his meetings with Chinese President Xi at 3:30 pm on Friday at the Hubei Provincial Museum. After touring the museum for about an hour, the two leaders, accompanied by six top officials from each side, will hold talks at the sprawling East Lake Guest House, where Xi is staying. This will be followed by the leaders' walk. Dinner will be hosted by Chinese President Xi at the guest house in central Wuhan.

On Saturday, the two leaders will spend time without their aides as with Xi taking Modi for a lakeside walk and a boat ride on the picturesque East Lake. This will be followed by a private lunch hosted by the Chinese President.