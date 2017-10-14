PM Narendra Modi to visit Bihar today, inaugurate projects worth Rs 3,700 crore

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bihar on Saturday to address the Centenary Celebrations of Patna University.

At Mokama, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for four sewerage projects under the Namami Gange programme and four National Highway projects.

The total outlay of these projects will be over Rs. 3700 crores.

He will also address a public meeting.

The four sewerage projects include Sewage Treatment Plant at Beur, Sewerage System with Sewer Network at Beur, Sewage Treatment Plant at Karmalichak and STP and Sewer Network at Saidpur.

These projects together will create new STP capacity of 120 MLD and upgrade the existing 20 MLD for Beur.

The four National Highway projects, for which foundation stone will be laid, include:- 4-laning of Aunta-Simariya section of NH-31 and construction of 6-lane Ganga Setu- 4 laning of Bakhtiyarpur-Mokama section of NH-31- 2-lane construction of Maheshkhunt-Saharsa-Purnea section of NH 107- 2-lane construction of Biharsharif-Barbigha-Mokama section of NH-82.