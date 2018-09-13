हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

The Hindu festival is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. The celebration is marked with the installation of the deity`s idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

PM Narendra Modi greets nation on occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi
Twitter/@narendramodi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the nation. The PM took to Twitter saying, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi."

The Hindu festival is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. The celebration is marked with the installation of the deity`s idol at home and at elaborate pandals.

Lord Ganesha is considered to be the harbinger of new beginnings and destroyer of difficulties. Before beginning with an auspicious task, worshipping the elephant God is a ritual. 

The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion - also called the Visarjan - of an idol of Lord Ganesha.

Celebrated with great fame in India, especially in Maharashtra, a unique effort has been made in Aurangabad city, where the Swami Ganesh Pratishthan Mandal installed an eco-friendly Ganesh idol in Kharadi village of Aurangabad.

Devotees in Bengaluru also added a touch of eco-friendliness in their celebrations as they made an idol using sugarcane, shunning Plaster of Paris (PoP).

Tags:
Narendra ModiGanesh Chaturthi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close