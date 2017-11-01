Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
PM Narendra Modi, world leaders condemn New York terror attack, offer condolences

PM Modi and world leaders have strongly condemned the deadly terrorist truck attack in New York.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 01, 2017, 08:35 AM IST
Image courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and world leaders on Wednesday condemned the terror attack in New York in which eight persons were run over by a truck.

Here are some of those reactions:-

Donald Trump

Condemning the incident, US President Donald Trump tweeted: "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!"

"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough!" Trump said in another tweet.

"My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!" the President wrote on Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi

"Strongly condemn the terror attack in New York City. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and prayers with those injured," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

Theresa May 

British Prime Minister Theresa May said that she is "appalled by the cowardly attack" in New York in which eight persons were run over by a truck on Tuesday.

"My thoughts are with all affected," she said. "Together we will defeat the evil of terrorism" and the "UK stands with NYC", she said.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio

"This was an act of terror," the New York Mayor said.

Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested. New York City Police Commissioner James O' Neil said the suspect was a 29-year-old man, who was not from the city. According to reports, the attacker is Sayfullo Saipov from Florida, . 

Trending