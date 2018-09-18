PM Narendra Modi's gift for Varanasi: Projects worth Rs 550 crore launched

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched several development projects worth Rs 550 crore at a public rally in Varanasi. The PM's gift for his parliamentary constituency comes on the second day of his two-day visit to the city.

The projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister on Tuesday include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Inaugurating key development projects in Kashi. Watch. https://t.co/0jFvIq0RTi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 18, 2018

Modi addressed a gathering, starting his speech in local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev". "I am happy that projects worth over Rs 550 crore have either been launched or the foundation stone has been laid for them today. The development work is not just for Varanasi but for the nearby areas too. We are trying to develop Varanasi while keeping in mind the tradition and culture of the city. The identity which has been associated with the city since forever will not be hampered due to the development," he said while addressing a public rally.

He said that the city has changed in the last four years for good and the work that has been done is clearly visible. Taking a jibe at previous governments he said that Varanasi had been left to the mercy of Lord Shiva under the past regimes.

"Before becoming the MP from Varanasi, whenever I used to come here, I saw electricity wires hanging down the poles. I used to always think about when will the city be able to get rid of such things. Today, there are less hanging wires that can be seen from these poles. The remaining work is also being done at full speed," he said.

