PM Narendra Modi's gift to Indian Israelis: Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv flight; simplified rules for OCI cards

While India and Israel elevated their age-old ties to a "strategic partnership" level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a direct Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv flight and simplified rules for getting Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 10:07
PM Narendra Modi&#039;s gift to Indian Israelis: Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv flight; simplified rules for OCI cards

Jerusalem: While India and Israel elevated their age-old ties to a "strategic partnership" level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced a direct Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv flight and simplified rules for getting Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards.

"Now a Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv air service will be initiated. And so I invite youth of Israel to visit India," Modi announced amid thunderous applause.

PM announcement was received with loud cheers from the 5000-strong crowd of Indians who had gathered at the Tel Aviv Convention Centre to listen him.

PM Modi further said Indian-origin people who had done the compulsory military service for Israel would now be eligible for OCI cards. 

He hailed the community and said innovation, science and technology will be bridge between two countries. "My Indian brothers and sisters toiled day and night to realise the dream of 'Make the desert bloom'," he said.

Air India had earlier announced to start direct flight between Delhi and Tel Aviv. 

The flight service was to start in May but the launch was delayed as several countries, which fall in the selected route, denied the overflight permission.

Air India used to operate directs flights to Israel from Delhi until mid-1990s and Mumbai until early 2000. The flights were withdrawn for commercial reasons.

It was for the first time in 70 years, he said, that an Indian Prime Minister got the opportunity to visit Israel. "This is a matter of joy," PM Modi said. 

