Police advisories in Delhi, Mumbai and UP as Kiki dance challenge becomes a rage

New Delhi: Even as Canadian rapper Drake's latest music track with catchline 'Kiki do you love me' is gaining popularity, police in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai are issuing advisories on Twitter.

The song has prompted people to take up a perilous social media dance challenge which requires the performer to jump out of a moving car, make moves while the car is moving and then jump back into the car.

The act also called as '#InMyFeelings challenge' has so far led to several serious accidents.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police said, "Dance on the floors, not on the roads! #KikiChallenge is not worth the fun."

Uttar Pradesh Police posted a message dedicating the parents. They said, "Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge #InMyFeelingsChallenge #UPPolice"

Mumbai Police too tweeted saying, "Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge"

The craze of the Kiki song reportedly started on June 30 after comedian Shiggy shared a video on Instagram, dancing on a busy road. Following this, many Bollywood celebraties too joined the squad and took up the challenge.