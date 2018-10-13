Police arrest 2 for shooting cashier, robbing bank in Delhi's Dwarka

One more person has been arrested in the bank robbery case in Delhi's Dwarka after the police on Saturday arrested the first suspect.

#UPDATE: One more person arrested in connection with robbery by armed assailants yesterday at Corporation Bank in Delhi's Khaira. pic.twitter.com/UIy5G0fHKb — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

Both the suspects have been arrested in connection with shooting a cashier in Delhi's Dwarka area.

On Friday, four people looted cash from Corporation Bank, Khaira Ganv in Chhawla area in Dwarka and shot the cashier before fleeing from the incident.

At least three people were reported injured in the incident.

Police had registered a case on Friday and investigations are underway. The remaining three accused are still at large.

(With Agency Inputs)