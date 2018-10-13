हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Police arrest 2 for shooting cashier, robbing bank in Delhi's Dwarka

One more person has been arrested in the bank robbery case in Delhi's Dwarka after the police on Saturday arrested the first suspect.

Image Courtesy: ANI

One more person has been arrested in the bank robbery case in Delhi's Dwarka after the police on Saturday arrested the first suspect.

 

 

Both the suspects have been arrested in connection with shooting a cashier in Delhi's Dwarka area.

On Friday, four people looted cash from Corporation Bank, Khaira Ganv in Chhawla area in Dwarka and shot the cashier before fleeing from the incident.

At least three people were reported injured in the incident.

Police had registered a case on Friday and investigations are underway. The remaining three accused are still at large.

(With Agency Inputs)

