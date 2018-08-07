हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
M Karunanidhi

Politicians across party lines mourn Karunanidhi's demise

Politicos across the country reacted in shock and grief as news of demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi came in on Tuesday evening. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, leaders from across political lines conveyed their tribute to the Kalaignar of Indian polity.

Here’s a look at the tributes that poured in from political leaders across the country:

The news of Karunanidhi’s demise came in shortly after 6.30 on Tuesday as the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai released a statement. The statement read, “With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family member and fellow Tamilians worldwide.”

Karunanidhi was the first political leader to have been the chief of a party for five decades. The five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu was first elected chief of DMK on July 27, 1969. He was 45 at that time and headed a political party that had previously been launched without a president, as the post had been left vacant for Periyar EV Ramasamy.

Known for his interest in arts, poetry and Tamil culture, Karunanidhi has had his share of sworn supporters and staunch critics over the last many years. For DMK though, he has been a pillar - withstanding the ups and downs of Indian politics with resolve.

