Politicians across party lines mourn Karunanidhi’s demise

Politicos across the country reacted in shock and grief as news of demise of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi came in on Tuesday evening. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, leaders from across political lines conveyed their tribute to the Kalaignar of Indian polity.
Here’s a look at the tributes that poured in from political leaders across the country:
Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.
We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cbMiMPRy7l
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018
Extremely saddened to hear about the demise of DMK Chief M. Karunanidhi ji. The nation has lost a great leader on this day. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.
— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 7, 2018
Pained to learn about the sad demise of Dr. M. Karunanidhi. His passing away is an irreparable loss to country and to the state of Tamil Nadu and marks end of an era. I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of his bereaved family and his supporters across the country.
— Sumitra Mahajan (@S_MahajanLS) August 7, 2018
Loved by the Tamilian people, Kalaignar strode the stage of Tamil politics, like a colossus, for over 6 decades. In his passing, India has lost a great son. My condolences to his family as also to the millions of Indians who grieve for their beloved leader tonight.#Karunanidhi
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 7, 2018
Deeply saddened by the demise of former Tamil Nadu CM and one of the senior most political leaders of the country Karunanidhi Ji. My heartfelt condolences are with his family members and lakhs of supporters.
— Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 7, 2018
I am grieved by the passing away of Shri M. Karunanidhi, one of the leading and longstanding politicians of our country who left a mark of his own during his long public life of about 80 years including 56 years as Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. #Karunanithi pic.twitter.com/a8rZsW9fDz
— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) August 7, 2018
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed heartfelt grief over the demise of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi. CM offered condolences to the bereaved family and to the people of Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/TrnwcXoXCI
— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 7, 2018
A legend in his lifetime, counted amongst the giants of the political landscape of India #Kalaignar #Karunanidhi ji has left a void not just in his home state of Tamil Nadu but in the entire country that will never be filled. My condolences to his family & Tamils the world over.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 7, 2018
Our heartfelt condolences to the family and supporters of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. His passing is a great loss to the nation. May his soul rest in peace.
— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 7, 2018
Extremely sad to learn of the passing of Thiru M. Karunanidhi. A doyen of our public life, as a contributor to the development of Tamil Nadu and of India he has few peers. Our country is poorer today. My condolences to his family and millions of well-wishers #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2018
The news of Karunanidhi’s demise came in shortly after 6.30 on Tuesday as the Kauvery Hospital in Chennai released a statement. The statement read, “With deep anguish, we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi on 07.08.2018 at 6.10 PM. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family member and fellow Tamilians worldwide.”
Karunanidhi was the first political leader to have been the chief of a party for five decades. The five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu was first elected chief of DMK on July 27, 1969. He was 45 at that time and headed a political party that had previously been launched without a president, as the post had been left vacant for Periyar EV Ramasamy.
Known for his interest in arts, poetry and Tamil culture, Karunanidhi has had his share of sworn supporters and staunch critics over the last many years. For DMK though, he has been a pillar - withstanding the ups and downs of Indian politics with resolve.