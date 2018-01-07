Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav succumbs to his injuries

New Delhi: Powerlifting world champion Saksham Yadav, who met with a car accident on Sunday morning, has succumbed to his injuries.

Yadav, along with five other powerlifters, were travelling from Panipat towards Delhi in their Swift Dzire car, when the car hit a road divider.

The accident took place at around 4 am, near Alipur village of Delhi, close to the Singhu border between Delhi and Haryana, reported IANS.

Four players died while Yadav and another weightlifter were seriously injured. They were rushed to the Max Hospital in New Delhi's Shalimar Bagh.

Yadav died later in the evening.

According to the police, the car first hit a divider and then crashed into an electricity pole. Due to severe impact, the car's roof was blown away.

The official said that the driver was speeding despite dense fog in the area.

Yadav had won a gold medal for the country in Moscow in 2017.