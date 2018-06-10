Pranav Goyal from Roorkee zone tops JEE Advanced 2018; toppers list, results available on jeeadv.ac.in

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE Advanced 2018 results

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 were declared on official website jeeadv.ac.in, and Pranav Goyal from Roorkee bagged All India Rank 1. Meenal Parakh, who secured All India Rank 6, is the topper among the girls.

The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2018 were declared on official website jeeadv.ac.in, and Pranav Goyal from Roorkee bagged All India Rank 1. Meenal Parakh, who secured All India Rank 6, is the topper among the girls.

From Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Kharagpur region, KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli is the topper and has bagged All India Rank 7. Among girls, the topper from the region is Vineetha Vennela, who has secured All India Rank 261.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 exam on May 20. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the answer keys by the month end at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, the JEE (Advanced) was conducted by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. Candidates who are able to secure all India rank up to 2,24,000 in JEE (Mains) appear for JEE (advanced) conducted by one of the IITs. Seat allocation will be declared on June 19.

Nearly 2.33 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced 2018 examination. The overall JEE Main cut-off to be eligible for JEE-Advanced had dropped this year. As per the CBSE, the cut-off in common rank was 74 as compared to 81 in 2017 and 100 in 2016. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will announce the first seat allotment on June 27.

How to check JEE (Advanced) 2018 Result:

Step 1. Log on to the website jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2. Click on the tab which says Results 2018 

Step 3. Enter JEE Advanced 2018 Registration Number, DoB, Mobile Number and Email Address

Step 4. Download the scorecard and save for future reference

The candidates will need the for seat allocation process conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) as individual rank cards will not be sent to candidates.

Must Watch

