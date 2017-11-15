हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Pranav Jha appointed AICC secretary of communication

Pranav Jha was named AICC secretary in-charge of communication on Wednesday.

IANS| Last Updated: Nov 15, 2017, 22:20 PM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday approved Pranav Jha's name as AICC secretary in-charge of communication.

Congress leader and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has been made the convener of the communication department of the All India Congress Committee.

Jha was earlier the media coordinator in the communication department, headed by Randeep Singh Surjewala.
 

