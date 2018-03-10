President Emmanuel Macron interacts with students in Delhi, invites them to come to France

NEW DELHI: French President Emmanuel Macron, who is on a four-day visit to India, on Saturday interacted with students at Delhi's Bikaner House. Inviting them to France he said, "I think we need more exchange between our people, our students. I want most of the researchers to come to France and I am happy to be here today."

"We are in the middle of revolution on digital era and climate change. We need more speediness. What we need is a change in mindset, facilitate entrepreneurship, increase risk takers' numbers. Artificial Intelligence is big game changer but you need to start it from the ground," Macron said.

The French President further said, "Most of the issues we have today, on climate, on terrorism are because of the short-term vision of most of the leaders. They were greedy."

"I want to double the number of Indian students coming to France and also want to increase the number of French students going to India," he added.

President Macron, who arrived in New Delhi late Friday night with wife Brigitte and top French businessmen and officials, was greeted by PM Modi at the airport. The two shared a warm embrace. On Friday, Macron inspected a Guard of Honour, visited Raj Ghat and met Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj before holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi.

This is Macron's first visit to India after he assumed office in May in 2017.