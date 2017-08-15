close
President ends I-Day address with 'Vande Mataram'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday ended his address on the eve of the 71st Independence Day with "Vande Mataram".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 01:09

New Delhi: In a first, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday ended his maiden address as the first citizen to the nation on the eve of the 71st Independence Day with "Vande Mataram", preceded by "Jai Hind".

Kovind's two immediate predecessors -- Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha Devisingh Patil -- would conclude their Independence Day eve addresses with "Jai Hind".

In another first, the President spoke against a dynamic backdrop that kept changing as he delivered his televised address. 

For example, when he spoke about freedom fighters, there was a black-and-white picture of a freedom march in the background. Similarly, when he spoke of Mahatma Gandhi, a picture of the Father of the Nation appeared in the backdrop.

The backdrop changed to a modern bridge as the President spoke of infrastructure and development. Similarly, farmers' visuals were seen as he spoke about agriculture.

Also, soldiers and schoolchildren formed the backdrop when he spoke about them.

President's addressI-Day addressVande MataramRam Nath KovindIndependence Day

