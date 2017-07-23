President Mukherjee gets nostalgic in farewell speech, remembers Indira Gandhi, praises PM Modi

Delhi: An emotional Pranab Mukherjee in his last speech as President said in Parliament on Sunday that he had tried to protect and defend the Constitution both in letter and in spirit.

He also remembered his 'mentor' and former prime minister Indira Gandhi as a 'towering personality'.

"In last five years, my principal responsibility was to function as the guardian of the Constitution. As I had said on oath, I strived to preserve, protect and defend our Constitution, not just in word but also in spirit. In this task, I greatly benefitted from the advice and co-operation extended by Prime Minister Narendra ​Modi at every step," he said.

Praising the current Prime Minister he said, "I will carry with me fond memories of my association with PM Modi and remember his warm, courteous behaviour towards me."

In his 20-minute speech, President Mukherjee recalled his journey and reminded the parliamentarians of their duties.

Recalling his days as a member of the House, the President said, "I was only 34 years old when I got an opportunity to serve the nation. I have devoted 37 years of my life as Parliamentarian. I am a creation of this Parliament whose political outlook and persona has been shaped by this temple of democracy."

"My long career has been instructive and educative. Listening to stalwarts for hours and days in Parliament, I understood the real value of debate, discussion and dissent," he went on to say.

"Indian Constitution not merely a legal document for administration but the Magna Carta of socio-economic transformation. Indian Constitution represents the hopes and aspirations of the billion plus Indians," the President pointed out.

"Recent passage of GST and its launch on 1st July is a shining example of co-operative federalism. With the heightened complexity of administration, legislation must be preceded by scrutiny and adequate discussion. Scrutiny in committees is no substitute to open discussion on the floor of the House. When Parliament fails to discharge its law-making role it breaches the trust reposed in it by the people," he told the Parliamentarians.

Talking about the former Congress PM, President Mukherjee narrated an interesting incident that happened in London after the Congress' defeat post Emergency.

"My career was mentored by Mrs Indira Gandhi who was a towering personality. She had the courage to call a spade a spade. After the Congress' and her own defeat post Emergency, she went to London in 1978. A battery of media persons, in a fairly aggressive mood were waiting to ask questions. The first question was - ‘What had been your gains from Emergency?' Looking directly into their eyes, in a level voice she replied - ‘In those 21 months we comprehensively managed to alienate all sections of people'. After a few seconds of silence, there was laughter. Nobody after that asked a question about Emergency and the media persons melted away," he said.

He thanked all the MPs for giving him a farewell.

"My deep gratitude for organising the farewell ceremony on the eve of my demitting office as the 13th President of India," he said.

President Mukherjee was given a standing ovation at the end of this speech.