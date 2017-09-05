close
President Ram Nath Kovind extends greeting on Teachers' Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted teachers across the country on Teachers` Day, saying that it is our moral responsibility to pay respect to them.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 00:19
President Ram Nath Kovind extends greeting on Teachers&#039; Day
File photo

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted teachers across the country on Teachers` Day, saying that it is our moral responsibility to pay respect to them.

"Our nation has a warm tradition of the `guru shishya parampara` by which teachers impart their knowledge to students and empower them," Kovind said in a statement. 

"It is our moral responsibility to pay respect and regard to teachers, as they are role models who guide children to become good and productive human beings."

"Teachers also develop the creativity of children and kindle a desire in them to be innovative."

He called India`s second President S. Radhakrishnan, in whose memory the day is celebrated, an "illustrious teacher".

"On this occasion, I pay my homage to Dr Radhakrishnan and extend my heartiest greetings to all teachers of our great nation," the President said. 

Ram Nath KovindTeachers' dayPresidentS RadhakrishnanSeptember 5

