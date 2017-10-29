President Ram Nath Kovind remembers Sister Nivedita on her 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday commemorated Sister Nivedita on her 150th birth anniversary in an event orgnised by the Ramkrishna Mission, New Delhi.

Margaret Noble Nivedita, was an Irish author and teacher. She was the disciple of the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda.

The public meeting, graced by several honourable delegates, continued from 5.30 PM to 6.15 PM.

The program started with the National Anthem followed by vedic chanting.

The event also included a three-minute role play based on Sister Nivedita.

Addressing the gathering, the President said, "... A westerner, she embraced India wholeheartedly and lived with the well-being of India and Indians on her mind and in the heart."

Referring to Nivedita, the mission's vice president, Swami Gautamanada called her "Patriotic-Saint".

He said, "She converted the 'meek and humble Indians terrorised by British rule ' into brave patriots."