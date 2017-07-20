Presidential Election 2017 Results: The states where Meira Kumar got more votes than Ram Nath Kovind
While Ram Nath Kovind got 65.65 percent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 percent.
New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday elected as the new President of India, securing a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in a straight fight.
In an electoral college of 4,986 voters with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind got 2,930 votes carrying a value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha Speaker secured 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.
While Kovind got 65.65 percent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 percent.
Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: Here is how states voted in Presidential Election 2017
However, following are the states where Kumar trounced Kovind:
Himachal Pradesh – Meira Kumar secured 37 votes while Ram Nath Kovind got 30
Karnataka – Meira Kumar - 163, Ram Nath Kovind - 56
Kerala - Meira Kumar - 138, Ram Nath Kovind - 1
Meghalaya - Meira Kumar - 41, Ram Nath Kovind - 8
Mizoram - Meira Kumar - 31, Ram Nath Kovind - 6
Punjab - Meira Kumar - 95, Ram Nath Kovind - 18
Tripura - Meira Kumar - 53, Ram Nath Kovind - 7
West Bengal - Meira Kumar - 273, Ram Nath Kovind -11
NCT-Delhi - Meira Kumar - 55, Ram Nath Kovind - 6
Puducherry - Meira Kumar - 19, Ram Nath Kovind - 10