Presidential Election 2017 Results: The states where Meira Kumar got more votes than Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind was on Thursday elected as the new President of India, securing a massive margin over his United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rival Meira Kumar in a straight fight.

In an electoral college of 4,986 voters with a vote value of 10,98,903, Kovind got 2,930 votes carrying a value of 7,00,244, while the former Lok Sabha Speaker secured 1,844 votes with a value of 3,67,314.

While Kovind got 65.65 percent of the total valid vote value of 10,69,358, Meira Kumar got 34.35 percent.

Ram Nath Kovind vs Meira Kumar: Here is how states voted in Presidential Election 2017

However, following are the states where Kumar trounced Kovind:

Himachal Pradesh – Meira Kumar secured 37 votes while Ram Nath Kovind got 30

Karnataka – Meira Kumar - 163, Ram Nath Kovind - 56

Kerala - Meira Kumar - 138, Ram Nath Kovind - 1

Meghalaya - Meira Kumar - 41, Ram Nath Kovind - 8

Mizoram - Meira Kumar - 31, Ram Nath Kovind - 6

Punjab - Meira Kumar - 95, Ram Nath Kovind - 18

Tripura - Meira Kumar - 53, Ram Nath Kovind - 7

West Bengal - Meira Kumar - 273, Ram Nath Kovind -11

NCT-Delhi - Meira Kumar - 55, Ram Nath Kovind - 6

Puducherry - Meira Kumar - 19, Ram Nath Kovind - 10