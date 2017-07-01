close
Presidential poll: Ram Nath Kovind meets AIADMK factions, seeks support

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) candidate for the President`s post Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived here and sought the political parties` support in the July 17 presidential polls.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, July 1, 2017 - 17:00

Chennai: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance`s (NDA) candidate for the President`s post Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived here and sought the political parties` support in the July 17 presidential polls.

Kovind was received at the airport by the BJP leaders. He met former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and sought the support of the legislators belonging to his faction. He would also meet Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and seek his faction`s support.

The presidential nominee also met former Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu is divided into three factions led by Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and the party`s Deputy General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran.

