Mann ki Baat: PM Narendra Modi lauds India's contribution to the field of science

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday by speaking on India's contribution to the world of science at 11 am. This is the 41st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme and is being broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordarshan. It is also available on Narendra Modi mobile app.

11:30 am: On 2nd March, the nation will celebrate Holi. I wish all of you on this occasion, I hope it brings happiness in the lives of all of you. Holi gives the message of spreading peace, brotherhood & unity among all.

11:28 am: PM Modi: Until recently, there was no electricity in Elephanta Caves despite being so close to Mumbai. I would like to congratulate the administration there that they have been able to provide electricity there. What can be better than bringing happiness to the lives of people living there.

11:25 am: PM Modi: We need to move from Women Development to Women-Led Development.

11:22 am: PM Modi: There was recently a Kachra festival organised in Raipur with an aim to popularise Clean India.

11:20 am: PM Modi: Make efforts to use the waste for the betterment of the society. There is an online trading platform which is being made which will connect farmers wioth the byuers so that they can get the apt value of the agriculture waste.

1:17 am: PM Modi: In this year's Budget we have spoken of 'Gobardhan Yojana' to provide organic manure and cow urine with an aim to benefit farmers. With this yojna, we will be able to keep rural India clean, and will enhance their income.

11:15 am: PM Modi: I appreciate the heroes who work in relief & rescue operations across the country. We need to be a risk conscious society.

11:10 am: PM Modi: Most of the accidents that happen today are by our own fault. If we are vigilant, we can avoid a lot of these mishaps. There are two types of safeties - one during disasters and one during everyday life.

11:06 am: PM Modi talks about leveraging Artificial Intelligence for the betterment of all humans.

11:05 am: PM Modi: Science and technology are value neutral. It is up to us what we want the machine to do for us. On National Science Day, I would like to congratulate our scientists and all those who are associated with the field.

11:00 am: PM Modi begins 'Mann Ki Baat' by speaking on India's contribution to the world of science.