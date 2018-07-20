हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from July 23-27

PM Modi will first stop at Rwanda in what is the first-ever visit to this country by an Indian PM.

File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa from July 23-27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday.

PM Modi, who will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa, will first stop in Rwanda for a two-day visit, the first by an Indian prime minister, T S Tirumurti, secretary (Economic Relations) in the MEA, told reporters at a briefing.

India is expected to sign a defence cooperation agreement during the visit, he said.

PM Modi will then visit Uganda from July 24-25, where he will address the Ugandan Parliament apart from holding delegation-level talks, Tirumurti said.

On the final leg of his trip, Modi will go to South Africa where he will attend the BRICS Summit during which a host of global issues, including those related to international peace and security will be discussed.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. 

