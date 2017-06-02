Prithvi-II ballistic missile successfully test-fired from Odisha's Chandipur

Balasore: India on Friday successfully test-fired Prithvi-II ballistic missile from the launch pad No.3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore.

The missile was launched at 10.56 am, according to ANI.

The surface-to-surface medium range ballistic missile is a joint initiative of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

The first test-fire of the missile had been held in Chandipur on January 27, 1996.

The single-stage liquid-fuelled Prithvi-II stands at a height of 8.56 metres with a diameter of 110 centimetres and weighs about 4,600 kilograms.

The Prithvi-II missile, made from aluminum alloy and with its wings fashioned from magnesium, has been inducted into the 333-missile regiment of the Indian Army.

This missile has the capability to carry a payload of up to 1,000 kg but if the same was reduced by half, the striking range could be enhanced.