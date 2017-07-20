'Privilege to know you': PM Narendra Modi Tweets to Ram Nath Kovind

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Thursday to congratulate the newly elected 14th President of India - Ram Nath Kovind, he quickly wrote a few words to Meira Kumar "I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of."

But the tweet embedding past and present photographs of the Prime Minister with the President-elect's family is what took the icing on the cake:

20 years ago and the present…always been a privilege to know you, President Elect. pic.twitter.com/IkhnOtYf8N - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind won the elections with securing 65.65 percent of votes or 7,02,644 votes. The presidential election on July 17 saw nearly 100 per cent polling.

He further tweeted:

Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

With Kovind managing to secure a lead over rival Meira Kumar, several political leaders congratulated the President-elect on twitter.

Congratulations to Ram Nath Kovind Ji, who will be our next President — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 20, 2017

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji on his successful election as the President of India. I wish him success and a great future. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 20, 2017

Congratulations to Shri #RamNathKovind ji on being elected the 14th President of Republic of India. We look forward to your able guidance. pic.twitter.com/wMFjuCRKMI