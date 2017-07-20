close
'Privilege to know you': PM Narendra Modi Tweets to Ram Nath Kovind

﻿
Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 17:06
Then and now: The Prime Minister of India with President-elect Ram Nath Kovind and his family (Source: Twitter)

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter on Thursday to congratulate the newly elected 14th President of India - Ram Nath Kovind, he quickly wrote a few words to Meira Kumar "I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of."

But the tweet embedding past and present photographs of the Prime Minister with the President-elect's family is what took the icing on the cake:

 

NDA nominee Ram Nath Kovind won the elections with securing  65.65 percent of votes or 7,02,644 votes. The presidential election on July 17 saw nearly 100 per cent polling. 

He further tweeted:

 

 

With Kovind managing to secure a lead over rival Meira Kumar, several political leaders congratulated the President-elect on twitter.

 

 

 

 

 

