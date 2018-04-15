Pro-ISIS women group Daulat ul Islam active in J&K, warns MHA report

A report with the Ministry of Home Affairs has warned of a pro-ISIS women group, Daulat ul Islam, being active in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the report, a group of women associated with the terrorist outfit were found allegedly giving speeches supporting ISIS ideology in parts of Valley.

As per the report, which has been accessed by Zee News, the pro-ISIS women group – Daulat ul Islam – is first of its kind found to be active in Jammu and Kashmir.

The activities of Daulat ul Islam members in the Valley first came to light after one terrorist was killed in Anantnag in March. Members of the group allegedly visited his residence and gave proactive speeches in the favour of Jehad, said the report.

Following the report, officials of the Home Ministry are concerned about the growing influence of ISIS in Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, recent encounters at Hakoora in Anantnag and Balhana in Srinagar suggested the growing appeal and support for ISIS ideology.

The three terrorists killed at Hakoora were claimed to be members of ISIS, and their real names were declared by the group as Abu Yahya Al Ishtashadi alias Eisa Fazli, Abu Baraa Al Kashmiri alias Syed Owais Shah and Abu Zar Al Hindi alias Sultan Al Hyedrabadi. Two of them were local terrorists known to be associated with Tehreek Ul Mujhadeen (TuM) a suspected ally group of ISIS.

The third terrorist, Abu Zar Al Hindi alias Sultan Al Hyderabadi, was identified as Mohmmad Taufeeq, a native of Telangana who was associated with both ISIS and AGuH at different point of time.